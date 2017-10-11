Mia Khalifa: Drake, Willson Contreras & More Stars The Former Porn Star Has Put On Blast

Nobody does feuds better than Mia Khalifa! She’s known for throwing shade at famous men, like Drake, and never backing down. Take a look through our gallery to learn more about her most infamous feuds!

Is there anyone Mia Khalifa hasn’t fought with?? The former porn star and Florida State University student isn’t scared of picking fights with famous men, especially when she catches them sliding into her DMs! Mia’s publicly humiliated a number of dudes, like Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras and Ole Miss player Chad Kelly, for trying to talk her up. Shouldn’t they know by now that something like this will happen?

Mia’s most infamous blast is probably her beef with Drake, 30. Yeah, he tried to slide into the DMs, too! Dude, you know better than that! In January 2015, the gorgeous college student revealed on local Miami radio show WQAM that she’d been hit up on Instagram by a guy whose name “rhymes with rake.” It’s not hard to figure that one out. Though she never actually named him, she didn’t deny it was Drake when the radio hosts asked her. “It was flattering, but his intentions were obviously clear,” Mia said about the DM. “It was so cringeworthy. The whole thing was cringeworthy.”

Her feud with Willson was pretty damn savage. He tried to hit her up on Instagram in September 2017, and she posted the evidence after rejecting him. “Cubbies, your man’s is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs,” she posted on Twitter with screenshots of Willson’s messages. Oh, dude. Willson repeatedly messaged her, and continued even after she rejected him with a firm and simple “bye.” This is far from the only feud Mia’s revealed — check them all out in our gallery above!

Cubbies, your man's is wandering around left field. Can you come get him? @Cubs pic.twitter.com/7kdtGGb5jR — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) September 5, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which one of Mia’s feuds do you think was the craziest? Let us know!