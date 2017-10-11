Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein & Slams Fleeing Wife: Should Stand By Him

Lindsay Lohan came to Harvey Weinstein’s defense tonight, saying the former Hollywood executive never did anything inappropriate to her when they worked together. She even chastised Georgina Chapman for leaving her disgraced husband.

Lindsay Lohan, 31, may be one of the only women in Hollywood who is on Harvey Weinstein‘s side right now. The Mean Girls star took to Instagram tonight, Oct. 10, to defend the 65-year-old movie mogul, who is currently accused of decades of sexual harassment and assault against women. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now,” she said in her Instagram story, which was reportedly filmed from her home in Dubai. “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.” Click here to see pics of Lindsay.

Lindsay also addressed her own personal relationship with Harvey, stating that she never experienced the kinds of things other women have spoken out about. “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me – we’ve done several movies together,” she said. “I think everyone needs to stop – I think it’s wrong. So stand up.” The actress went so far as to say that Harvey’s wife, famed Marchesa fashion designer Georgina Chapman, should be there for her husband now, instead of announcing their separation. The actress said the mother of two needs to “take a stand and be there for her husband.” All of these video messages have since been deleted.

After Georgina’s announcement that she was leaving Harvey came out today, reports broke that the now-ousted head of The Weinstein Company is on his way to Europe for treatment for sex addiction. So far stars like Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow have spoken out about the harassment they received from Harvey over the years.

lindsay lohan (and her whack accent) is defending Harvey Weinstein on her insta rn. GOODBYE TO YOU FOREVER. pic.twitter.com/aMzvAOXPYp — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) October 11, 2017

