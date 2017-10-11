Lea Michele Flashes Bare Breast & Nipple While Getting Completely Topless In Bed — Sizzling Pics

Sexy lady! Lea Michele continued her bed series photo shoot by posting some sizzling topless pics on her Instagram. See the eye-catching poses here!

Lea Michele, 31, knows how to get your attention! The Glee beauty showed off her fit body by posting some sexy topless photos to her Instagram and Twitter on Oct. 11, 2017. The new pics are part of her own bed series photo shoot that she’s been adding to her social media accounts in the past few months. In one of the hot new shots, she can be seen wearing only a pair of jeans as she sits on her knees while holding her bare chest and looking to the side towards the camera. She captioned the photo, “Bed Series//Boyfriend Jeans,” indicating they are from her boyfriend, Zandy Reich‘s clothing company, AYR. The logo can also be seen on the side of the jeans. In another photo, which she captioned, “Bed Series//Happy,” she is only sporting black undies while jumping high above the bed and clutching a pillow with a big smile on her face. See more sexy pics of topless stars posing in bed here!

The actress is known to flaunt what she’s got and is a true advocate for getting women to feel comfortable in their own skin. She has also become a style icon for young ladies everywhere with her racy yet classy looks at various awards shows and other public appearances. The talented songstress often shares her experiences getting ready for the red carpet with her “glam squad,” a term she uses to label her team of make up artists and stylists.

Lea has recently made headlines for starring in the new ABC series, The Mayor in which she plays a political advisor. The show, which premiered on Oct. 3, 2017, has been receiving positive reviews and shows Lea in a different type of role from the ones she has often played in the past.

