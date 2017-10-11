Kourtney Kardashian Goes Braless In Cleavage Revealing Silk Blouse In LA — Sizzling Pics

Kourtney Kardashian may be the oldest of her siblings, but that doesn’t mean she can’t rock the carefree, braless look just like her sisters. Kourtney sported a stunning blouse with a plunging neckline today!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, can pull off almost any look and make it sexy. However, on Oct. 10, she picked an outfit that was truly a stunner all on its own, which means Kourt made it even hotter. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out of a hair and make-up studio in Los Angeles wearing tight denim jeans and a gorgeous dark blue, silk top with a plunging neckline. It was very clear she went braless on this particular occasion and the cleavage could not be ignored. The blouse was also backless, making it all the more striking! Kourtney paired her ensemble with some adorable booties and a tiny Chanel bag.

While Kourt has been busy looking drop-dead gorgeous, her ex Scott Disick, 34, and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, have been getting closer and closer. The couple recently shared sweet photos of themselves on their separate Instagram accounts flaunting some serious PDA. While the teen posted a blurry pic of her and her much older beau sharing a kiss on what looks like a private jet, Scott showed off a shot of him smooching his girl over a table while they were eating. Click here to see pics of Sofia and Scott.

Kourtney has made her feelings about this new relationship quite clear. Hint: She’s not totally here for it. However, it doesn’t have to do with the age difference, as she is currently dating 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima. No, Kourt is more taking issue with the fact the father of her three children is having nonstop “flings.” After all, he did spend a lot of the summer partying hard and flirting it up, especially with younger ladies, like Bella Thorne, 20.

