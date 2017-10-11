Kim Zolciak Demands Retraction For Nene Leakes’ ‘Malicious Lies’ Of Racism: It’s ‘Outrageous’

After being called a ‘racist’ by NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak is taking legal action — and she’s threatening to sue her co-star for millions of dollars if she doesn’t retract the angry statement!

Kim Zolciak has lawyered up amidst her feud with NeNe Leakes. The Don’t Be Tardy star reportedly hired high-power lawyer, Allison Hart, to defend her after NeNe went on a wild rant against Kim and her daughter, Brielle Biermann, accusing both of them of ‘racism.’ Their first course of action? A threatening letter to NeNe, according to TMZ. The letter reportedly demands that NeNe retract her comments about racism on various social media platforms and offer Kim and Brielle a public apology. “Your conduct exposes you to multi-million dollar liability [if you don’t oblige],” the letter reportedly reads, adding that the statements about racism are “outrageous and malicious lies.”

The drama between these women began in September, when Brielle took a Snapchat video in NeNe’s bathroom, and there was a roach noticeably crawling across the floor. The video didn’t go public until weeks later, though, and NeNe viciously accused Kim and Brielle of leaking the video to make her look bad. “Kim & her child did something very wrong & disgusting!” she ranted at the time. “Black people and roaches in the same sentence don’t work for me boo.” However, Kim has insisted that she and Brielle did not post the video, and reportedly claims in her letter that it was NeNe herself who leaked it. TMZ reports that, in the letter, Kim also accuses NeNe of trying to take her down because of jealousy over the success of Don’t Be Tardy.

During an interview with Larry King on Oct. 10, Kim confirmed that she had hired a lawyer, citing NeNe’s #KKK hashtag as the reason she is most offended. “It’s inappropriate,” she ranted. “In this day and age, people are dying over racism. I’m on on a show with all African-American women and I’m the only one that’s ever been on the show that’s Caucasian, so it’s the card that sometimes they play and it’s gross. And I won’t allow it.”

