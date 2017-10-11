Kim Kardashian: Why She’s ‘Jealous’ Of Kylie Jenner’s Beautiful Pregnancy Body

Kylie Jenner has been looking FABULOUS while pregnant, and Kim Kardashian has noticed. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim’s ‘slightly jealous.’ Find out why, here!

“Kim [Kardashian] is slightly jealous of Kylie [Jenner] looking fabulous while pregnant. However, seeing Kylie pregnant also reminds Kim of how hard it is and how gross she felt daily. Kim’s pregnancies were tough on her body and she often felt disgusting and horrible. Kim remembers the weight gain and feeling gross a lot of the time, but she can’t help feeling a little bit jealous of seeing the growing baby in Kylie’s tummy. There is nothing like having your baby growing in your stomach. But as soon as Kim feels envious of Kylie and her beautiful pregnancy body, Kim quickly remembers the health challenges she had while pregnant and she is glad she is not carrying this time around,” a source close to the Kardashians tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Obviously, Kylie has been hiding her body ever since the news of her reported pregnancy leaked. But from what we hear from our sources, Kylie still looks fabulous with a baby in her belly — even if she continues to hide it behind oversized men’s shirts and gigantic jackets. So we can’t blame Kim. It must be so hard for her to not only see Kylie looking great while pregnant — as she gained a lot of weight while carrying her first two kids — but to also see Kylie, 20, carrying her own child. As Kim recently confirmed, she and Kanye West are expecting their third baby, but a surrogate will carry the newborn to term. It’s only natural for Kim to become “slightly jealous” of Kylie. We’d feel the same way in her position. See some alleged pregnancy photos of Kylie here!

Hopefully, over time, Kim, 36, will become less jealous and embrace Kylie’s pregnancy to the fullest extent! We love seeing these sisters getting along with each other, not competing with one another.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU surprised to hear Kim’s “slightly jealous” of Kylie’s fabulous pregnancy body? Tell us below!