Kevin Hart Taunts Haters & Gushes Over Wife After Cheating Scandal: ‘I’m Not A Bitch’

Kevin Hart practically begged his IG followers to leave ‘hateful’ comments on a new post, where he gushes over his wife, following his cheating scandal. Why? Because he’s ‘not a bitch’ and ‘strong’ as hell.

“Thanking God for this beautiful strong woman that I am lucky enough to still be calling my wife today. You are truly amazing….Love you. #WCW #WCE#MyFuckingRib #Harts ….P.S please feel free to insert your hate below….Im as strong as it gets people so that shit doesn’t phase me. Im not a bitch which is why my page isn’t private. I hope your negativity makes your day better. Love ya,” Kevin Hart wrote about his wife, Eniko Parrish, in a lengthy Instagram post on Oct. 11.

As most of you are aware, Kevin, 38, was at the center of a highly-publicized cheating scandal several weeks ago, when he was not only caught in a compromising position with a female in the back of a car outside a nightclub, but another woman was also threatening to release a sex tape, which he is allegedly featured in. It’s not clear when the sex tape was created (a report, however, claims August 2017) — or if one really exists — but Kevin profusely apologized for his actions. And he has always maintained that he loves his wife, 33, who’s currently pregnant with their child — a boy.

While Kevin can never take back his previous actions, we’re sure it helps Eniko feel better when she sees Kevin gushing over her. And even though he predicted haters would give him a hard time for this recent post, a lot of fans are happy to see his gesture. “Still love you! Just hope you treasure her from now on,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She is stunning!! Congrats to you all.”

