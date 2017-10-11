Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Already Joking About What Their Kids Would Be Like

Aw! Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin’s romance is heating up and believe it or not, they have already started talking about having kids in the future, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

There’s baby fever brewing! Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 28, have been sparking up romance rumors after being seen out and about several times and now they have even started to talk jokingly about what it would be like to have kids together! “With all the baby news flying around her family, Kendall found herself thinking about what it would be like if she were pregnant too,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She is nowhere near ready to start a family with her new boyfriend Blake but the pair are heating up and have joked about what an amazing athlete their son would be, if they had a boy. Kendall was joking with Blake about their incredible genetics that would produce a super athletic baby capable of going to the Olympics, playing in the NFL or definitely in the NBA. She is tall and Blake has height too so their kid would be tall for sure. Oh, and if they had a girl, well she thinks she would be gorgeous and tall enough to do runway too, just like her momma.” See pics of the gorgeous couple here!

It’s no surprise that these are the thoughts the hot duo have been thinking of considering Blake’s success as a basketball player with the Los Angeles Clippers. Although the romance is still developing, Kendall and Blake seem to be having a great time getting to know each other. Whether they are on a cute dinner date or out for a night of clubbing, they always look comfortably close.

Until she’s ready to have children of her own, we’re sure Kendall will enjoy being an aunt to the upcoming Kardashian/Jenner babies after all theree of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, 36, Khloe Kardashian, 33, Kylie Jenner, 20, are reportedly expecting children in the near future.

