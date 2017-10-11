JAY-Z Reportedly Buying Weinstein’s Stake In TWC: Is He Making More Movies?

Harvey Weinstein’s OUT at the Weinstein Company, and JAY-Z might be moving in. The rapper is allegedly looking to buy his share of TWC so he can make more movies!

When you have that much money, you have to spend it somewhere, right? JAY-Z, 47, has a working relationship with The Weinstein Company, and he wants to expand his reach. That once included working with Harvey Weinstein himself, but yeah…that’s done. Jay, as well as several other unnamed investors, reportedly want to buy Harvey’s 23 percent interest in the company now that the co-founder has been ousted after multiple sexual assault and harassment accusations. The rap mogul’s alleged co-investors include a famous movie producer, and a billionaire, according to multiple sources who spoke to TMZ.

Jay’s interested in allegedly buying out Harvey because he wants to have more power at The Weinstein Company, and make more movies! He already has several projects with the production company, including The Kalief Browder Story, and an upcoming miniseries about Trayvon Martin. He’s also got a first-look film deal with TWC in the works. With the assured successes of these projects, it only makes sense that he’d want to involve himself deeper in the film industry. The TMZ sources didn’t provide any timeline for when the alleged buyout could happen, but it seems like that substantial equity in the company would go quickly!

As HollywoodLife.com has told you previously, Weinstein was removed from his company after several bombshell reports alleged that he harassed or assaulted over a dozen women in Hollywood. Actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie claim the producer harassed them and made them fear for their careers. Actress/director Asia Argento, as well as two other women, accused him of rape. His wife, Georgina Chapman, has since left him.

HollywoodLifers, do you think JAY-Z buying into the Weinstein Company is a good idea? Let us know!