Janet Jackson Takes A Break From Tour To Bring Son, 9 Mos., To Disneyland — Cute Pics

While Janet Jackson is in the midst of her world tour, the star proved she’s a doting mom by treating her newborn to a special Disneyland trip! The pair was even joined by Ciara & HER son! See the sweet pics here.

Janet Jackson, 51, may be busy, but she sure knows how to make the most out of her time with baby son, Eissa, 9 months! Taking time out of her hectic schedule, the new mom took a family trip to Disneyland on Oct. 10, and we can’t stop gushing over the adorable pics! Even better, Janet was joined by a bunch of friends, including Ciara, 31, and her 3-year-old son Future Zahir. An adorable Instagram Story pic, posted by Janet’s former backup dancer, James Collins, even shows Eissa meeting Mickey Mouse — his face pointed towards the camera! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE SWEET PICS OF JANET AND ESSIA.

In a second group photo, the friends can be seen with Mickey Mouse once again. Janet’s dressed in all black while Ciara sports a conductor hat. Both moms are all smiles as they hold onto their little boys! Janet and Eissa were spotted riding the King Arthur Carousel, but without her son, the singer joined Ciara on Space Mountain and the Indiana Jones ride. “Love you @JanetJackson #FunTimes,” Ciara captioned a selfie of herself and Janet. Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

While enjoying their mommy-son day, the two celebs were reportedly surrounded by six bodyguards. And to ensure they made the most out of their trip, Janet apparently hired three VIP tour guides. Obviously Janet knows how to do Disney right! The star welcomed her first child, whom she shares with with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana, back in January. Just three months later, she and Wissam separated. At Disneyland, Eissa looked adorable in a plain white tee and dark shorts. He also donned a tiny sunhat. The trip occurred as Janet’s officially kicked off her State Of The World tour, despite concerns it would be subject to delays.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love how Janet and Ciara took their kids to Disneyland together? SO sweet, right?