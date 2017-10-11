Whoa! A new report has surfaced that Tom Cruise is ready to ask ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ co-star Vanessa Kirby to marry him! Here’s what we’re hearing!

Tom Cruise, 55, has a habit of keeping his love life to himself but that doesn’t mean he’s stayed single since parting ways with Katie Holmes, 38, 5 years ago! In March, we reported that the age-defying leading man had struck up a romance with his Mission: Impossible 6 co-star Vanessa Kirby, 29. Now, a source with In Touch says Tom is so crazy about Vanessa, he’s ready to get down on one knee! Head here for tons more photos of the leading man!

According to the insider, Tom first saw her on The Crown and was immediately smitten! “Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise’s sixth installment.” And apparently they hit it off! Now it appears, “He wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise.” Wow!

Although Tom isn’t exactly jumping on a couch in front of Oprah Winfrey, 63, here there’s a real sense of excitement in the source’s report! “They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role,” the insider shared. “He’s blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she’s perfect to be his next wife.” The world-famous actor sounds like he’s sprinting to the chapel! The source even said that Tom is wanting to be married “by early next year”! Talk about a whirlwind romance! Guess it won’t be long before we learn if these rumbles turn out to be true!

