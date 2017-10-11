How This Woman, 32, Keeps The Fire Alive With Her Boyfriend Of 15 Years

After being with the same person for 15 years, many women struggle with keeping things interesting. So this woman is sharing the secret to her successful bond — and successful sex life.

It’s no secret that in the beginning of a relationship, there’s a honeymoon stage — one that for many, fizzles out, over a certain amount of time. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. HollywoodLife.com spoke with Anna, 32, from New York, who revealed that she and her high school boyfriend are still together — and still can’t keep their hands off each other after all of these years.

“I think our secret for our relationship is forgiveness and understanding,” she said. “You have to forgive each other for the things that are bound to happen throughout a lifetime together and understand that no one is perfect. People are going to screw up and some days are going to be hard. We never lose sight of our love no matter how bad things get sometimes.”

Here’s what Anna says works for her:

Keeping the mystery

We keep the fire in the bedroom by keeping some mystery (so to speak) in our relationship. I am not a fan of discussing bodily functions or gross things like that with my man, nor does he talk about it with me. It’s not because we are uncomfortable with each other, it’s because too much openness on certain topics can lead to turn offs. We also have a very strong physical connection and always have so that definitely helps.

Focus on just your partner

I never turn him down or say no because rejection can lead to not even wanting to try and can damage one’s self esteem. We don’t discuss other people we are attracted to much either…we work hard on making each other feel that we are the one and only for one another.

Make sex a priority

I could honestly speak forever on this topic because I feel people don’t put enough importance on the sexual part of their lives or relationships. If you are to only be intimate with one person for your whole lives together you both need to make each other’s sexual needs and sex all together a TOP priority.

Be open to trying new things

A lot of times when we see something in a movie or in a show that seems fun, we try it right a way! Over the course of 15 years we have added a lot of things to our sex routine — toys for his and her pleasure, paddles and ties, tantric sex, different types of mood setting music, etc. We are always trying to change things up and put a new spin on our bedroom fun!

HollywoodLifers, will you try any of the tips above?