Ben Affleck Apologizes To Hilarie Burton After She Calls Him Out For Allegedly Groping Her Breast

Hilarie Burton is slamming Ben Affleck after he released a statement condemning Harvey Weinstein, claiming that the actor once groped her on live television back in 2003. He has now apologized for ‘acting inappropriately.’

UPDATE: Ben Affleck has apologized on Twitter to Hilarie Burton. He did not confirm that he groped her breast on Total Request Live in 2003, as she claimed in response to a fan’s tweet about the incident. He instead said that he “acted inappropriately,” and did not go into specifics. Watch the video above to see footage from the 2003 TRL segment that allegedly shows Ben grabbing Hilarie’s chest — and she and a costar talking about it afterward.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

ORIGINAL: Hilarie Burton, 35, did not hold back on Twitter on October 10 when one fan brought up her 2003 encounter with actor Ben Affleck, 45. Shortly after Ben wrote that he was “saddened and angry” over the horrific sexual assault allegations being made against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, one of Hilarie’s fans reminded another that he once allegedly groped her during an appearance on MTV’s Total Request Live. “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on ‘TRL’ once. Everyone forgot though,” Twitter user Shanice Brim wrote in response to another tweet about Ben. Hilarie spotted the tweet and replied, “I didn’t forget.”

Hilarie also shared a video which briefly shows her talking about someone grabbing her left boob during her time on TRL. However, we found video of the alleged incident, in which Ben gets up from his seat and walks over to Hilarie to wrap his arm around her. “And he wraps his arm around me and comes over and tweaks my left boob,” Hilarie can be seen saying as a side-by-side video shows Ben wrapping his arm around Hilarie. Hilarie is laughing in the video, but you can clearly see that something about the encounter shocks her right as Ben pulls away. “Some girls like a good tweak-age here and there. Um, I’d rather have a high five,” Hilarie can be seen saying at the end of the video.

“I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry,” Hilarie wrote on Twitter, along with a link to the video that shows her very briefly mentioning the alleged incident.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

