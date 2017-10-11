Harvey Weinstein: Cops Rush To His Daughter’s Home Over Suicide Fears After Fight

Police were called to Harvey Weinstein’s daughter Remy Weinstein’s LA home after getting a call that someone was “suicidal and depressed.”

Amid the endless cascade of sexual abuse and inappropriate behavior accusations Harvey Weinstein, 65, is receiving, we’re hearing that the LA Police Department received a phone call describing either the former film exec or his 22-year-old daughter Remy Weinstein as suffering from suicidal thoughts. Harvey and his daughter were in the middle of an emotional argument at her home that ended outside in the street. According to TMZ, he reportedly told his daughter, “You’re making it worse…” He then began flagging down passing cars to ask for rides. Head here for photos of the disgraced film mogul.

Afterward, Remy convinced her father to come back inside. At 10:30 am, the police and her home security company arrived. However, by this time, Harvey had already left Remy’s house. Although TMZ says police have confirmed that they were responding to a suicide risk, Remy reportedly told officers that no one was suicidal and that it was a family dispute. A video has also surfaced in which Harvey appears to be getting a ride with a man who attempts to dissuade the individual capturing the moment on video.

Cara Delevingne, 25, is just the latest Hollywood actress to come forward to share her deeply troubling personal experience with the Oscar-winning exec. In an Instagram post she details a terrifying encounter with Harvey in which he asked Cara to kiss another woman, then attempted to kiss her himself.

“When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she wrote. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….I thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….I was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened.”

