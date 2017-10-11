Harvey Weinstein Insists He Told His Wife Georgina Chapman To Leave Him After Sex Scandal

Georgina Chapman ditched Harvey Weinstein in the wake of his alleged sexual harassment scandal, and he claims the split was his idea. The exec says he ‘encouraged’ his wife to ‘do what was in her heart.’

After several women – including actresses Angelina Jolie, 42, Rose McGowan, 44, and Ashley Judd, 49 – came forth to accuse Miramax studio co-founder Harvey Weinstein, 67, of sexual harassment, enough was enough for his wife. Georgina Chapman, 41, announced she was leaving her husband on Oct. 10, saying her “heart breaks for all the women” that suffered because of her husband’s “unforgivable actions.” Harvey seemed to support his wife’s decision to kick him to the curb – as he took credit for the split!

“Over the last week, there has been a lot of pain for my family that I take responsibility for,” he said in a statement he issued on Oct. 11, according to E! News. “I sat down with my wife Georgina, who I love more than anything, and we discussed what was best for our family. We discussed the possibility of a separation and I encouraged her to do what was in her heart. In the end, she made the decision to separate. I understand, I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision. I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

It might be wise for Harvey to not hold his breath on that. Georgina announced her split just days after he claimed his wife was “100 percent behind me” after the explosive New York Times expose, detailing his decades of alleged sexual assault, was released. Georgina realized she needed to say “boy, bye,” not just for her but their two children – India Pearl, 7, and Dashiel Max Robert, 4. “Caring for my young children is my first priority,” she said when announcing the split.

The fallout of this scandal is rocking Hollywood. Former president Barack Obama, 55, said he and his wife, Michelle Obama, 53, said this reported behavior “disgusted” them and that any man who did what Harvey allegedly did “should be held accountable.” Numerous stars – including Jennifer Lawrence, 27, slammed the alleged abuse as “absolutely upsetting.” Surprising, not everyone is attacking Harvey as Lindsay Lohan, 31, actually defended him. The Mean Girls star even said that Georgina should to go back to Harvey and “be there for her husband.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised that Harvey seemingly took credit for making his wife leave him?