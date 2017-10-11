Angelina Jolie & 13 More Stars Who Were Allegedly Sexually Blackmailed By Harvey Weinstein

Over a dozen actresses and models have come forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and sexual assault, including Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne. Read their stories here.

Harvey Weinstein has nowhere to hide as more and more women come forward to accuse him of alleged sexual assault, sexual harassment, and blackmail. The legendary producer has been chased out of Hollywood, losing his job at The Weinstein Company, and ultimately his marriage to wife Georgina Chapman. As the days go by, famous actresses like Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow have chimed in to share their own horrific stories about Weinstein’s alleged misconduct. Click through our gallery above to read the accounts from 14 of those women.

Cara Delevingne is the latest woman to come forward and share a haunting account of her experience with Weinstein. She posted an emotional message on Twitter detailing a meeting she once had with the producer about an upcoming role. Weinstein allegedly asked him to come to his hotel room after meeting with the film’s director. There, he allegedly wanted Cara to kiss another woman who was in the hotel room. When she declined, he allegedly tried to kiss her himself.

Angelina told The New York Times that she had a meeting with Weinstein very early in his career, at which he allegedly sexually harassed her. She left his hotel room, and never worked with him again. This is just one of the insights into how horrible it is for young actresses to deal with the producer, who used his power and influence to allegedly threaten their careers.

