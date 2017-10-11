‘GoT’ Cast Reunites To Film Final Season: Does New Pic Confirm Tormund’s Alive?

Spoiler alert?! The ‘Game of Thrones’ cast has been spotted in Ireland to start filming season 8, and Kristofer Hivju (a.k.a. Tormund) was photographed with the cast. Does this mean Tormund survived the Night King’s wrath?! Check out the pics!

Our Game of Thrones-loving hearts can rest — for now. The season 7 finale was quite the epic episode, and the show left us hanging with the possibility that our favorite red-headed wildling didn’t make it out of the episode alive. Well, despite the fact that Tormund was seen fighting for his life with Beric as the Night King destroyed part of the Wall, Kristofer Hivju was spotted by a fan with the cast in Belfast. He was seen walking with Ben Crompton, who plays Dolorus Edd. Granted, Kristofer could be filming flashbacks, but this is a good sign that Tormund survives! But there’s been no sign of Richard Dormer, who plays Beric.

The fan, who has since made her Instagram private, also saw Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy), Iain Glen (Jorah Mormont), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm) arriving in Belfast. Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) were first seen at the airport together by a fan. There was no mistaking them, with Emilia’s new platinum blonde hair and Kit’s long brown locks. Kit and Emilia were also spotted doing some shopping with John Bradley (Samwell Tarly). Another fan snapped a photo of Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) in Belfast as well.

The cast is about to go into production on the final season, which will film well into 2018. Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos, recently revealed to IGN that he has the scripts, but there’s a catch. “I got six of [the scripts], I’ve got them all,” he said, “but I can’t open them because of all the security, and I can’t walk it out.” HBO is likely going all out to make sure that zero spoilers are leaked about the final episodes. The network was hacked earlier this year, which revealed plot details about Game of Thrones episodes. Multiple episodes of season 7 were also leaked online due to an HBO error. HBO is reportedly filming several versions of the final episodes, so no one will know how it ends until the episode airs!

Got stick for not mentioning "Jon Snow" – didn't realise how small he is or maybe just far away @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SJhT8ue1Qe — Colin Reid (@gcolinreid7) October 9, 2017

yea wouldnt take a selfie with me though maisie said they wernt allowed :( pic.twitter.com/1qFmQ4vWuA — Ethan Hurl (@EthanTHFC) October 8, 2017

