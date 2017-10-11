‘Dynasty’ Premiere Recap: The New Carringtons Are Modern-Day Kardashians

The premiere of ‘Dynasty’ was just as dramatic as you expected… and completely delicious.

“Like it or not, we live in an age of dynasty,” Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) says in a voice over at the start of the Dynasty premiere, while videos flash on screen — the Trump family cutting the red ribbon, the Murdochs getting slaughtered in the media, and the Kardashians blowing kisses. Her voiceover continues with, “Who else can you trust to the run the family business… except family?”

That just set the tone for the new reboot, which began with Fallon thinking she was becoming the COO of her father’s company. Instead, she came home only to walk in on Blake (Grant Show) with his new fiancée, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) — who also was an associate in PR at their family company. After Cristal gets dressed, the family sits down together.

“At least now we know what happened to Kim Kardashian’s stolen ring,” Fallon says after Cristal places her hand with that giant ring on Blake’s chest. Her brother Steven (James Mackay) chimes in, “Yeah that’s ridiculous, they arrested those guys.” Of course, that’s just the start of the drama.

Fallon is determined to break up them up, so has her dad’s chauffeur, Michael Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley), who she’s also sleeping with, spy on her; when he does, he sees her with Blake’s field agent, Matthew (Nick Wechsler), who she was dating before Blake and is actually married to a woman who is losing her memory. Naturally, Fallon shows her dad a photo of them together and he decides to invite Matthew to their engagement shoot.

But Cristal’s smarter than she looks, and knows he’s all about the drama and scheming, so gets upset and leaves before their big engagement party. To win her back, he moves up the wedding to that day, and makes her COO of the company — you know, gives her Fallon’s job, which entices the first catfight of the season.

Blake also sent Matthew into the field to scope out a new location and while there, an explosion happens; the episode ends with his wife showing up after their wedding and screaming at the newlyweds that they had her husband killed. (Also, low key mad if that’s the end of Nick Wechsler.)

Elsewhere In The Carrington House

Fallon’s brother, Steven (James Mackay) also came home for the engagement party-turned-wedding, and we quickly found out that he and Blake did not get along, nor did he want to be part of the company. However, while at a business meeting, Steven found a handsome man named Sam — who we later found out was Cristal’s nephew — and while he seems a little sketch, it’s actually Cristal who has all these secrets. We have a feeling they won’t be secret for long thanks to the butler, Anders (Alan Dale).

Yes, The O.C.‘s Alan Dale is back and basically is playing a poor version of Caleb; he’s already dug up some sort of dirt from Cristal’s past and it sounds pretty serious. I can’t wait for him to blow up her spot.

What did you think of the premiere of Dynasty?