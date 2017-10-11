‘Dynasty’ Fashion — Costume Designer Speaks On How To Wear Designs Seen On The Reboot

‘Dynasty’ means DRAMA, for sure, but it also means fabulous fashion! We spoke to the costume designer of the rebooted show, to see where the inspiration comes from and how you can copy the look.

Meredith Markworth-Pollack has been the costume designer for REIGN and Hart of Dixie, and now, she is working on the anticipated reboot of Dynasty. The original show for known for the over-the-top fashions. Meredith told us EXCLUSIVELY how this new show compares to the original. “If you watch the original, there was a slow pace to the fashion becoming more and more over the top and outrageous. Especially after Joan Collins arrived as Alexis. The beginning was a bit more understated — with some pretty lavish moments sprinkled in. I’ve kept this in mind with designing the new series. But I’ve also pulled some of the iconic styles from each character into their wardrobe. You’ll see soft champagnes, neutrals and blushes on Cristal Carrington in her silk sets and suiting. And some bold structured looks in gem tones and metallics for Fallon. The lux and the wealth is definitely there in the details. One big change we’ve made is we’re only using faux fur. The furs were such an important part of the women’s wardrobe in the original but to make the looks contemporary, we decided to keep things faux.”

How did you pay homage without it looking too “vintage”?

Meredith: “Well lucky for us, the 80’s are having a major comeback in fashion right now. So those iconic silhouettes and fabrics from the 80’s are back and available. They’ve just been slightly tweaked. I think the shoulder pad is the best example. In the 80’s they were literally huge — like the size of a spread hand or face. And now they are much more refined and structured. But they still have the same purpose — to empower and create a strong silhouette for women. I also personally love vintage style and think most clothing emulates another era. It’s just about the way you style and do your hair and makeup that makes it fresh.”

Where can girls buy the looks on the new show for less?

Meredith: “Zara is definitely having a Dynasty moment but I would encourage our viewers to go to thrift stores and consignment shops to “get the Dynasty look.” It’s cheaper, better for the environment, and you never know what will turn up in your hunt. I believe you should always incorporate a piece of vintage in your daily look.”

When is it appropriate/ not appropriate to wear big accessories like hats that look so great on the show?

Meredith: “Hats and turbans have become a major Dynasty accessory (as they were on the original). I think a headpiece makes for a great entrance. And, of course, anytime you are outside and want to remain a bit more mysterious, a hat is the way to go.”

HollywoodLifers, are you looking forward to the Dynasty fashion in the reboot? Be sure to watch the show Wednesdays at 9pm EST on The CW!