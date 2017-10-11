Did Travis Scott Walk Out On Pregnant Kylie Jenner After She Pushes For Marriage?

With a baby on the way, Kylie Jenner reportedly wants to settle down with her man, Travis Scott. Unfortunately, he’s not quite on the same page, and has completely walked out on their relationship, according to a new report.

“Since discovering she was pregnant, Kylie [Jenner] has been pushing Travis [Scott] to marry her,” an insider tells InTouch. “But Travis isn’t ready to walk down the aisle yet and said no. He’s upset about her pushiness and stormed off.” The mag reports that Travis’ reaction completely “devastated” Kylie, but for Travis, things are simply moving way too fast. The rapper reportedly “went into a state of shock” when learning his girlfriend of just a few months was pregnant, and even though he “loves” Kylie, he’s just not ready for the commitment of a marriage just yet, according to InTouch.

News broke that Kylie and Travis are expecting their first child on Sept. 22, and that weekend, she was photographed backstage at Travis’ concert in Las Vegas. Since then, we haven’t seen the two together, and while Kylie has been laying pretty low, Travis has been out and about, hitting the party scene. He spent time at the club with Scott Disick, 34, in Miami, and was at Bella Hadid’s 21st birthday party in New York City on Oct. 9. Kylie was also nowhere in sight when he partied the night away in L.A. on Oct. 5. The mag’s sources say they suspect Travis will still be part of Kylie’s life in the future, but admit that he’s not ready for a wedding any time soon.

Despite this shocking new report of a break up, HollywoodLife.com has been hearing EXCLUSIVELY that Travis is super thrilled about the pregnancy. Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that Kylie, herself, isn’t in a rush to walk down the aisle at all. Considering the 20-year-old hasn’t even confirmed her pregnancy yet, it’s unlikely she’ll speak out about much further about the situation, but we’ll have our ears open just in case!

