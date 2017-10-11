Be A Cat Like Ariana Grande: Easiest Halloween Costume Ever — Celeb Makeup Artist Tips

If it’s October 31 and you’re officially out of time for making a cute Halloween costume, you can be a CAT, just like Ariana Grande, and all you need is an eyeliner pencil and cat ears.

Being a cat is a super easy, classic Halloween costume that takes almost no effort. Literally wearing sexy cat eye liner, and using a black pencil to draw on a nose and whiskers is all you need to do. This costume “hack” is perfect for girls who can’t be bothered, or just procrastinated until the last minute. Giorgio Armani Celebrity Makeup Artist Tim Quinn is teaching you how to get the perfect cat eye makeup for Halloween! Wear a black dress and you’re done! Free, fast, and easy!

“1) Starting at the middle of your upper lid, begin drawing a line with Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Proliner as close to your lashes as possible. To create a dramatic look make this line thick, or create a thin line for a more subtle look.

2) Then starting from the inner corner of your eye, draw a thin line to connect to the line you already drew.

3) For the wing, draw a line starting from the last lash outwards. You can now decide the length and angle based on preference.

4) After drawing your wing, draw a line back to your upper lash line. This should create an empty triangle on your upper lid. To make your eyeliner thick, draw a bigger triangle, ending at the middle part of your lash line. For a more subtle look, draw a small triangle that finishes in your outer corner.

5) Fill in the space with liner.

6) For the final touch, layer on Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill Classico Mascara.”

HollywoodLifers, would you be a cat like Ariana Grande for Halloween?