Cardi B Thinks Offset Is Ready To Propose — It Would Be A Birthday Wish Come True

Do you hear wedding bells?! Word has it Cardi B and her man Offset are going to be engaged soon! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Today is “Bodak Yellow” rapstress Cardi B‘s 25th birthday! This year she’s already got a number 1 single; what else could she possible want?! Well, according to our sources, she’s ready for her fella Offset, 25, to put a ring on it and she’s suspecting he’s going to soon! Want more photos of Cardi? Head right here!

“It’s Cardi‘s birthday today but she isn’t going to see Offset until next week when he gets back from touring in Australia,” a friend of rapper’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But he’s been giving her a lot of hints that when he gets back, he’s going to put a ring on it for her birthday. She doesn’t want to jinx it but she’s sure he’s going to ask her to marry him. She’s so in love with him she can’t wait to say yes.” OMG! So exciting!

As we previously reported, these two are head-over-heels for each other and they don’t care who knows it! “Offset be TEARING cardi B walls Down 😂😂,” a fan wrote about them on Oct. 1. Cardi’s response? “On God 😩.” Whoa! “Offset would definitely make Cardi his wifey,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They have talked about it, but Cardi isn’t ready for all that just yet. She is focused on one thing right now, making those dollars and breaking out as a music superstar. She wants to be as big as Nicki [Minaj]! Until she’s where she wants [to be] professionally, getting engaged will be on the back burner.” Wait! So has she changed her mind?!

