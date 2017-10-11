Cara Delevingne Claims Weinstein Tried To Force Her Into A Threesome Or He’d Ruin Her Career

Cara Delevingne is the latest star to confess her ‘terrifying’ experience with Harvey Weinstein. She detailed a time when Weinstein allegedly tried to kiss her, after he forced another woman on her.

Cara Delevingne, 25, came forward to reveal a frightening encounter she allegedly had with Harvey Weinstein, 65, on Oct. 11. The model turned actress took to Instagram, where she claimed Weinstein forced himself on her, threatened her career career if she decided to be in a public romance with a woman, and then tried to get her to have a threesome with him and an unidentified woman. Cara said the awful act occurred when she first started to work in the industry as an actress. Her Instagram post was a photo of a quote that read, “Don’t be ashamed of your story it will inspire others.” She then detailed her harrowing experience in a long caption. [See the post, below].

Cara described the alleged encounter in the following words: “When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from‎ Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call….i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing….i thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition….i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened.

After she detailed Weinstein’s alleged inappropriate behavior, Cara admitted that part of the reason she didn’t speak out earlier was because she blamed herself. “Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn’t deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

Soon after she came forward, Cara posted a second Instagram message, where she sent a powerful message to women and girls. After she admitted that she blamed herself, following her encounter with Weinstein, Cara set out to inform females that “being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault.” The post contained a photo that said, “The devil whispered in my ear, ‘you’re not strong enough to withstand the storm.’ Today I whispered in the devils ear, ‘I am the storm.'” [See the post, below].

Her full caption alongside the photo read: “I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this….i actually feel better and I’m proud of the women who are brave enough to speak….this isn’t easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning. In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem”.

As you may know, Cara is one of the many actresses, including Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, who spoke up about their alleged inappropriate experiences with Weinstein throughout their careers. A pattern with the many claims of sexual harassment has been that the alleged victims were fearful of speaking up because of Weinstein’s elite position in the film industry.

Following the numerous, disturbing allegations, Weinstein has since been removed from his film company, despite his representative’s denial of the accusations. Weinstein’s wife, Marchesa designer, Georgina Chapman, 41, announced on Oct. 10 that she is leaving him.

