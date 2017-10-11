Boy Scouts Officially Let Girls Join Troops For The 1st Time In 107-Year History

Boy Scouts of America has caught up with the times and are finally allowing girls to join their organizations — from Cub Scouts to Eagle Scouts! It’s about time, right? Even better, it was a unanimous decision!

Boy Scouts of America made a MAJOR, history-changing announcement on Oct. 11. The organization, which was founded in 1910, revealed that they will officially be letting girls join the BSA starting in 2018! This means females will be allowed to become Cub Scouts and even earn the coveted rank of Eagle Scout — the organization’s highest honor. The coolest part is that it was a unanimous decision voted on by the BSA board of directors! Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“We believe it is critical to evolve how our programs meet the needs of families interested in positive and lifelong experiences for their children,” said Michael Surbaugh, chief executive of the Boy Scouts. Next year, young girls can join Cub Scouts, known as dens, and local scouting organizations can choose to have dens for girls and dens for boys. “Cub Scout dens will be single-gender — all boys or all girls,” the organization said in a statement. The larger Cub Scout packs, however, will have the option to remain single gender or welcome both genders. For older girls, a separate program will be available in 2019, which will enable them to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.

The Boy Scouts board of directors said the change was needed to provide more options for parents, and to reflect “the changing nature of American life.” To determine interest in this initiative, BSA said it commissioned two nationwide surveys. The results showed that parents not involved in scouting had high interest in getting their daughters signed up for both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. “The values of Scouting — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave and reverent, for example — are important for both young men and women,” Michael explained.

JUST IN: Boy Scouts of America moves to allow girls to join its ranks: https://t.co/T3gtmlVvY7 pic.twitter.com/0jbDWj4pJm — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 11, 2017

However, not everyone is excited about this change. In fact, The Girl Scouts of the USA criticized the initiative, saying it strained the century-old bond between the two organizations. “I formally request that your organization stay focused on serving the 90 percent of American boys not currently participating in Boy Scouts … and not consider expanding to recruit girls,” wrote GSUSA President Kathy Hopinkah Hannan in a letter to the BSA’s president, AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson, back in August. Ouch!

While girls currently can participate in four BSA programs — Venturing and Sea Scouting, geared toward outdoor activities; Exploring, a career-oriented mentoring program; and STEM, focusing on science and math, those programs have not offered a path to Eagle Scout for girls.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited by the decision to allow girls to join Boy Scouts of America? Or do you think BSA should just be for boys?