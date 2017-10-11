Did Blake Lively Just Trade In Her Signature Long Locks For A Lob? See Pics

Did Blake Lively just debut a dramatic hair makeover? The star showed off a different style promoting her movie ‘All I See Is You.’ Click below to see her new ‘lob’!

Blake Lively, is known for her GORGEOUS, flowing blonde hair. So we did a MAJOR double take when she showed off a lob at a screening for her flick All I See Is You. Luckily, it appears to be a faux bob! Her hair just looks to be tucked under — a little hairstylist trick! Her hairstyle was retro chic and so stunning for the event. Her skin looked perfect and poreless — she was absolutely glowing. Her bold red lip was so sexy and stunning against her golden blonde hair. Her hair was styled by her go-to guy Rod Ortega, while Patrick Ta did her amazing makeup.

She wore a white blazer and flirty pencil skirt for the screening, held in Los Angeles on October 10. She finished off this sexy yet chic look with sparkly heels by Christian Louboutin. Blake is a L’Oreal brand ambassador, so you can easily copy her look with affordable products from the drugstore! Blake uses the Volume Filler Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner for massive volume in her hair. For her stunning face, she relies on their TRUE MATCH™ Super Blendable Makeup — Blake’s exact shade is W3 Nude Beige (Warm). Get her bold red lip with the Extraordinaire by Colour Riche lipstick in ROUGE ALLEGRO 303.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Blake Lively’s “lob” at the All I See Is You screening?