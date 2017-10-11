Blake Griffin Trying To Spend Time With Kendall Jenner Before NBA Season: ‘She’s Important To Him’

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are heating up! After the rumored couple were photographed getting cozy at a haunted attraction in LA, Oct. 8, HollywoodLife.com has the scoop inside their spooky night out!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Blake Griffin, 28, are dating, a source tells HollywoodLife.com, EXCLUSIVELY. However, it is the early stages of their blossoming romance. “They’re getting to know more and more about each other and Blake is enjoying everything about Kendall,” our insider says. And, as for their most recent date at the Queen Mary in LA, Oct. 8? — “Their date was all sorts of fun, but the PDA was limited. Kendall and Blake were with a bunch of friends, handlers and security, so they didn’t want it to feel weird for everyone there with them by constantly hooking up. So, it wasn’t as intimate of a date as it could have been; there was no kissing or anything like that.” But, that doesn’t mean the pair didn’t get a little bit cozy.

“They were close to each other in the haunted mazes, as they were getting scared the entire night,” our insider admits. “But, that was the only real PDA that occurred.” Nonetheless, as our source notes, the pair are taking things slow and getting to know each other. “Kendall and Blake like each other. He is really enjoying spending time with her before the NBA season starts. He is trying to get all the time he can with her to show that she is important to him.”

Kendall and Blake first turned heads back in the beginning of August when they were spotted together at Avenue Nightclub in LA. However, they kept their night out under wraps, as they fled the Hollywood hotspot, solo. Ever since their initial first outing, Kendall and Blake have been photographed out together on many occasions; with their most recent being their pitstop at the Queen Mary. Before that, the two were photographed leaving Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s in LA on Sept. 16.

Just before they began spending time together, Blake was reported to still be involved with his longtime girlfriend, Brynn Cameon. She and Blake share two children together. As for Kendall? — The supermodel was spotted with numerous men before and during her stint with Blake. She was rumored to be dating, rapper, ASAP Rocky, 29, and NBA star, Jordan Clarkson, 25. Nonetheless, she hasn’t committed herself to any of her suitors. Career over everything seems to be her motto.

