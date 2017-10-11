Ben Affleck Gets Wildly Inappropriate & Handsy With Reporter In Newly Surfaced Video

A shocking video of Ben Affleck acting inappropriate with a Canadian reporter in 2004 has surfaced, just hours after Hilarie Burton drew attention to the time he allegedly groped her breast in 2003. Watch here.

Ben Affleck condemned Harvey Weinstein amidst the shocking claims of sexual harassment against him. However, a newly-surfaced video from back in 2004 shows that the actor, himself, may have acted inappropriate with a female in the industry. The video is from an interview Ben did with a Canadian TV channel promoting his movie Jersey Girl, and the clip starts with the reporter, Anne-Marie Losique, nearly straddling Ben in his interview chair. Throughout the two minute clip, Anna-Marie can be seen giggling and squirming as Ben playfully tries to hold her down on his lap. Along with getting wildly handsy with the young reporter, he also makes some super inappropriate comments throughout the clip.

“They would like it better if you do the show topless at the station, wouldn’t they?” he asks. “That’s sort of the idea, isn’t it? What if we do the interview like this? You usually show a lot more cleavage than this. What’s the story? Why are you covering it up today. It’s Sunday morning? That’s never stopped you before! These breasts are very firm, suspiciously firm, I have to say. They are like two giant stones, what has happened? How did you get like this? Should we do a little midriff baring thing? Let’s do a Janet Jackson stunt, let’s scare them off. Are you wearing your nipple ring?” He also pokes fun at people suffering from cerebral palsy and talks about having sex with Anne-Marie.

It’s unclear from the video if Ben and Anne-Marie had any former relationship or if there was any context for their touchy-feely interaction on-camera. However, Anna-Marie has never made any complaints about Ben’s behavior.

It’s expected that Ben was still in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, 48, at the time this was filmed. The video actually surfaced back in July, but has come to light once again because Ben has been making headlines for another early 2000s incident.

how is this 2004 ben affleck interview real pic.twitter.com/xYWvOau1jT — popculturediedin2009 (@pcd2009) July 3, 2017

It all started in response to Ben’s statement about Harvey — a fan pointed out that the 45-year-old “grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breasts on TRL once” but “everyone forgot.” Hilarie saw the tweet and responded, “I didn’t forget.” She added, “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry” and shared a link to the throwback video, which shows her explaining how Ben “[wrapped] his arms around [her] and [came] over and [tweaked her] left boob.”

Ben took to Twitter to apologize for the incident, writing, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to his rep for comment about the other newly-surfaced video.

HollywoodLifers, do you think the video of Ben and the reporter is inappropriate?