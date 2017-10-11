Bella Hadid & The Weeknd: Her Mom Admits Model Was Heartbroken When He Started Dating Selena

Yolanda Hadid dished about her daughters on ‘WWHL,’ even revealing how Bella Hadid felt when her ex, The Weeknd, got together with Selena Gomez. Watch here to see what she had to say about the betrayal!

Andy Cohen put Yolanda Hadid in the hot seat when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Oct. 10, forcing her to answer questions about her famous daughters, Gigi Hadid, 22, and Bella Hadid, 21. While the Q&A was a bit tame at first, Andy eventually got into the good stuff, and asked Yolanda whether or not Bella is upset that her ex, The Weeknd, 27, is now with Selena Gomez, 25. “Not anymore, I think,” Yolanda responded, unsurely. Not anymore? So, that, understandably, must mean that the 21-year-old must’ve been pretty heartbroken when the hot new romance began earlier this year — especially since it was just three months after her breakup from the “Starboy” singer.

The love triangle between these three is most definitely awkward, because they were once friends, and still mingle with the same crowd. Bella’s sister, Gigi, is besties with Taylor Swift, 27, who’s also BFF with Selena, and the ladies share many more mutual pals, as well. Of course, it’s been a year since Bella and The Weeknd split at this point, so it’s pretty safe to say she’s probably moved on. In fact, there’s rumors of a new relationship brewing for the supermodel — she’s been linked to Drake, 30, this week, after he attended and reportedly paid for her birthday bash on Oct. 9!

Andy asked Yolanda about that, too, on WWHL, but the reality star remained pretty coy. At first, she almost side-stepped the question, but eventually, she played dumb and tried to insist that the two are just friends. We’re going to keep an eye on this possible couple, though…

