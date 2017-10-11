Angelina Jolie Stuns In White Gown After Speaking Against Harvey Weinstein

Angelina Jolie looks gorgeous, wearing a white gown on the cover of ‘BAZAAR’. In the mag, she says: ‘It is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you.’ Read her interview and see more pics from the shoot below.

Wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection dress and K. Jacques sandals, Angelina Jolie, 42, looks flawless in the middle of a wildlife sanctuary in Namibia. Her cover of the November 2017 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR is breathtaking, just like the actress herself. Angelina is engaged in an epic Hollywood scandal, regarding producer Harvey Weinstein. She’s one of many women who have spoken out about alleged sexual and emotional abuse from the Hollywood heavyweight. She told The New York Times: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

In the magazine, Angelina explains that women’s rights, especially in developing countries are directly linked to the environment. “Women make up most of the world’s poor…when the environment is damaged — for example when fishing stocks are destroyed, wildlife is killed by poachers, or tropical forests are bulldozed — it deepens their poverty. Women’s education and health are the first things to suffer.”

And although the timing is seemingly a coincidence, she does open up about being true to yourself and others: “If my life experience has taught me anything, it is only what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, that defines you. As the San people say: you are never lost if you can see your path to the horizon.”

