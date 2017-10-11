It’s going to be a good Halloween for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids! The actress took some of her brood on a shopping spree over the weekend, and reportedly dropped a GRAND at the Halloween store!

Angelina Jolie spent quality time with Zahara and one of her twins over the weekend, and the kids definitely made out well during the outing. The trio was photographed at Glendale Halloween without the other four children, but based on the amount they bought, it appears everyone in the fam will be benefiting from the shopping spree! After spending just one hour in the story, Angie reportedly spent close to $1,000 on various Halloween costumes and decorations, according to TMZ. The site reports that their purchases including a machete, rainbow tutu, fake dead bird in a cage and straight jacket, amongst other items. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.

This wasn’t the family’s first Halloween shopping trip either, as they were also spotted at Hollywood Toys & Costumes just days before this latest excursion. Hey, when your parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, life can be pretty good sometimes! Angie has been spotted out with the kids on various occasions in recent months, but Brad has yet to be seen with any of the children since his the actress filed for divorce last September. Yep, we haven’t seen photos of Brad with the brood in over a year!

The details of the pair’s custody arrangement have been sealed, but as of January, Angie had full physical custody, with Brad only allowed supervised visitation. Brad has seen the kids on a number of occasions, but there have been no public photos of any of their visits. Hopefully he’ll get to see these sure-to-be epic Halloween costumes in person, though!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe Angie spent so much at the Halloween store?!