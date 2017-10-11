Video

Alex Morgan: Shocking Video Shows Allegedly Drunk Soccer Star Fighting With Cops — Watch

Alex Morgan
Soccer player Alex Morgan got into a bit of some trouble when she and her friends drunkenly fought with cops while getting kicked out of Disney World on Oct. 1. Watch the crazy video here!

FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Alex Morgan, 28, was kicked out of Disney World in Florida on Oct. 1, after allegedly going on an eight-hour drinking binge with her friends and getting into an argument at a bar. In a bizarre body-cam video released by Florida law enforcement and obtained by Daily Mail, the Team USA athlete who is used to fighting for her country on the field, can be seen being questioned by authorities in a conference room with fellow soccer players, Giles Barnes, 29, and Donny Toia, 25, and Donny’s wife, Courtney Toia. See some of the best pics of Alex here!

In the shocking video, Alex tries to convince the police that she is not drunk and didn’t use foul language during the altercation with another park goer. While in line, one of the soccer stars reportedly cut in front of another patron which was said to be the cause of the heated argument, but Alex and her friends denied this during the questioning. Although Alex is seen talking on the phone throughout most of the video, her friends snapped at the officers while attempting to stand up for themselves. At one point in the video, one of the women can be heard stating that she’s glad she’s white and not black as the cops tell them to get their stuff and go.

A few days after the incident, on Oct. 4, Alex took to Twitter to express her regret for what happened. “I want to apologize for my actions that occurred over the weekend,” the tweet said. “I will learn from this make sure it does not happen again. #liveandlearn.”

