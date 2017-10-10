Luther Campbell: 5 Things To Know About The 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards Honoree

2 Live Crew founder and ‘Miami New Times’ columnist Luther Campbell is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 ‘BET Hip Hop Awards.’ Here’s everything you need to know about the rap music mogul.

Record label owner and rapper, Luther Campbell aka Luke Skywalker is the 2017 honoree for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The rap music legend has been a force in the hip hop music industry for years and very deserving of the honor. Here’s five things you NEED to know about him.

His first record label started some drama with Star Wars creator George Lucas. Luther started Luke Skyywalker Records in the 1980s but after George filed a legal case against him for using his Star Wars character name, Luke Skywalker, he changed it to Luke Records. He broke out in the industry after agreeing to manage and be a part of 2 Live Crew. After seeing the popular group in 1985, he brought them from California to Miami for a performance and became a part of the crew. Soon after, he recorded his first solo album as part of 2 Live Crew called Banned in the USA under Luke Records. He went on to release his own record called I Wanna Rock in 1991. He is also well known for his association with the University of Miami Hurricanes football team. In the late 1980s and early 1990s he was allegedly a part of the “pay-for-play” system in which cash rewards are given for various moves in games such as scoring a touchdown. He ran for mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2011. The position was about make housing projects safer, transparency in the government, and implementing a tax for strippers. He came in fourth out of 11 candidates. He co-founded an intercity youth sports program called Liberty City Optimists. One of his apprentices was footballer Devonta Freeman, who played college football for the college team and rival of the Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles.

