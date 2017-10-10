Asia Argento: 5 Things To Know About Italian Star Harvey Weinstein Is Accused Of Raping

Asia Argento is one of the brave women who has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein. Here’s everything to know about the Italian actress.

1. She has gone into detail about Harvey Weinstein allegedly raping her. In an Oct. 10 expose from The New Yorker, Asia Argento opened up about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. The alleged assault started in 1997 — Asia claims Harvey invited her to his hotel room on false pretenses, and forced her to give him a massage. Then, he allegedly performed oral sex on her without her consent. Because she was a rising actress in America at the time, Asia says she was too scared to come forward, as she was worried about the fate of her career at the hands of such a powerful man. She goes into detail about how she unexpectedly grew close to Harvey after the alleged assault, and even had consensual sexual encounters with him in the years that followed. However, she also admits that she mostly felt “obliged” to him, and felt she “had to” say yes.

2. She grew up surrounded by the film industry. Asia was born in Rome to an actress named Daria Nicolodi and famous Italian director, producer and screenwriter named Dario Argento. She was not close with her parents, especially her father, and has said that she started acting as a way to gain his attention. She started acting at the age of nine, and booked several small roles in the years that followed. It didn’t take long for her gain notoriety as an Italian actress.

3. She’s won some of Italy’s most prestigious awards for acting. When Asia was just 19 years old in 1994, she won the David di Donatello Award for Best Actress for her role in Perdiamoci di vista. This is Italy’s version of an Academy Award, so it’s obviously an incredibly big deal. She took home the honor again just two years later for her role in Compagna di viaggio.

4. Her directorial debut is a nod to her alleged sexual assault by Harvey. Asia wrote and directed her first film Scarlet Diva in 2000. In the film, the main character, played by Asia, is approached by a producer who asks her for a massage and then tries to assault her. In the movie, Asia’s character runs away from the situation, while in real life, she says that was not the case. Asia told the New Yorker that, once the movie came out, various women approached her and asked if the producer was supposed to be Harvey. She also claimed that Harvey recognized himself in the film and said to her, “Ha, ha, very funny,” but apologized for “whatever happened.”

5. What’s the deal with her personal life? Asia and Italian musician Marco Castoldi welcomed a daughter named Anna Lou in June 2001. Asia married director Michele Civetta in August 2008, and their son, Nicola, was born one month later. However, the couple divorced in 2013. As of 2017, she’s rumored to be dating Anthony Bourdain, who showed his support for her New Yorker interview by tweeting, “I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world.”

