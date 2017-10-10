Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears While Apologizing For Blaming Nelly’s Rape Accuser

Wendy Williams received backlash after she seemed to blame Nelly’s rape accuser for putting herself in a bad situation. She tearfully apologized, Oct. 10, and revealed a time when she felt uneasy around older men.

Wendy Williams, 53, found herself on the defense after she made unfavorable comments about Nelly‘s rape accuser on Oct. 9. Wendy was slammed for her own statement, where she blasted the 21-year-old Seattle resident, who claimed Nelly took advantage of her on board his tour bus. “If she did not put herself in that situation, this wouldn’t have happened,” the talk show host told her packed audience yesterday. Now, she’s apologizing and admitting that she too was put in “disgusting” situations as a teenager.

“It’s never an easy job sitting here in the lavender chair with nobody to bounce off of. So, sometimes, I might say something that you don’t understand. But, I am the girl to cop to it,” she began her show on Oct. 10. “During the story, I was telling you that there was a young woman who went on the tour bus… maybe cavalierly you caught my comments saying, ‘Well you gotta watch where you go.’ I didn’t mean anything by it.” Wendy then shared her own harrowing experience.

“What I meant is, once upon a time, there was a girl named Wendy and she was only 13-years-old, but looked like a woman.” Wendy began to tear up as a photo of her as a young teenager appeared behind her. “Guys, not all, are pigs… with their hitting on of us. This girl right here [she pointed to herself]… my grandfather would send me to get his White Owl cigars at a pool hall around the corner [from his home] and those men were disgusting…”

Wendy ended her apology with a further explanation of her revised comments. “All I’m saying regarding young women is, I apologize if my message was met with callousness. But, what I meant to say is, young ladies, we should be able to go wherever we want to go, but we always have to know where the exits are; we always have to have our 20 dollar bill just incase; and we always have to be aware, that’s all I was saying. I apologize.”

The outspoken talk show host came under fire after her comments about Nelly’s legal situation on Oct. 9. Nelly was arrested on suspicion of rape [and later released, without charges] on Oct. 7, in Auburn, Washington, after the 21-year-old girl claimed she was assaulted, offered money to keep quiet, and kicked off his tour bus.

Nelly and his lawyer have forcefully denied the accusation and plan to pursue legal action. Nelly’s lawyer has since said that the rapper “is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation.” Nelly’s legal team also said that he is “prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.” The rapper even took to Twitter on the day the news broke to voice that he is innocent.

