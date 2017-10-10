United States Vs. Trinidad & Tobago Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier

Can they do this? The United States men’s national team looks to secure a spot in the 2018 World Cup when they take on Trinidad and Tobago at 8:00 PM ET. It all comes down to the last second so don’t miss this game!

Leave it to the United States to create a dramatic finish. It’s the very last game of World Cup qualifying for the Americans, and it’s quite literally “go big or go home.” The USMNT is on the verge of earning a trip to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and a mistake now could prove fatal. They face Trinidad and Tobago on the Caribbean team’s home turf. While it seems that the USA is going to make the World Cup, the Americans have proved so inconsistent in their performances that nothing is guaranteed here.

There’s only one automatic-qualification spot open, as both Mexico and Costa Rica have earned a place in the 2018 tournament. Going into this game, the United States is in third place on the Confederation Of North, Central American and Caribbean Associated Football (CONCACAF) qualifying. If the US remains in that spot by the end of this game, they automatically advance to the World Cup.

After a 4-0 victory over Panama on Oct. 6, the US seemed to wipe away all the bad memories of opening up this fifth round of qualifying with back-to-back losses (to both Mexico and Costa Rica, the teams that have already qualified.) The US can advance if: they beat Trinidad and Tobago; they tie and both Honduras and Panama fail to make up the goal difference; or they lose and both Panama and Honduras lose as well. The USA beat Trinidad and Tobago, 2-0, last time they met. Can they do it again?

Do you think the United States will make it to the World Cup, HollywoodLifers?