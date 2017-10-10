Portugal Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

Cristiano Ronaldo joins Portugal to take on Switzerland in an epic World Cup Qualifier. This game is a must-watch, so fans better tune in at 2:45 PM ET to see every thrilling second.

As the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification comes to a close, this game between Portugal and Switzerland is critical for both teams. Switzerland has been on top of Group B for most of the final qualification round, with Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, and the Portuguese team hot on their tails. The winner of the group advances to the world cup while second place has to battle through the playoffs, so it’s obvious why it’s “do or die” time for both. These two will meet in the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon on Oct. 10, so expect it to get loud!

In regards to the UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) qualification, the eight best runners-up of the nine groups will advance to the play-offs, where they will be paired off into four home-and-away ties. The winners of these playoffs will secure a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. While it’s likely that both the Swiss and Portuguese squads will show up for the 2018 tournament, neither side wants to risk a shocking elimination in the UEFA playoffs.

These two teams met in the opening of this stage, with Switzerland going 2-0 over Portugal, thanks to two early goals from Breel Embolo, 20, and Admir Mehmedi, 26. That was the only loss Portugal took during this group stage, as they would go on to demolish Hungary, Andorra, Latvia, and the Faroe Islands. Switzerland also remained perfect. Now, if Portugal were to win this game and tie the Swiss on points, then Ronaldo’s side would advance. They have the superior Goal Differential (aka they scored far more goals than they allowed to be scored on them.) GD breaks the tie, and that would mean A Selecção are in the World Cup! Of course, GD doesn’t mean a damn if Portugal loses this game. If that’s the case, Ronaldo better roll up his sleeves, because he has a lot more work to do before the big tournament.

