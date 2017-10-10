Netherlands Vs. Sweden Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier Online

It’s going to take a miracle for the Netherlands to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but anything can happen in soccer. They take on Sweden at 2:45 PM ET so don’t miss a second of this game!

It’s shocking to think that the Netherlands – the team that was third place in the 2014 World Cup and came close to winning it in 2010 – will not qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia. Yet, that’s the grim fate that awaits the Oranje as they meet Sweden in the middle of Amsterdam Arena. Unless they pull off one of the biggest victories in modern soccer, it looks like the Dutch squad will have to watch the next World Cup from home.

This is the last match of group play for these two. France, with 20 points, has already won UEFA Group A and earned a spot in the 2018 World Cup. Sweden, with 19 points, looks to advance to the second-round playoffs (where they’ll meet another team in a two-game tie, the winner then booking a spot in the tournament.) While the Netherlands, at 16 points, could tie Sweden by defeating the Blågult, they would still lose. Ties are broken up by Goal Differential (aka the amount of goals you score minus the amount of goals scored on you.) Sweden just went nuts, pulling off an 8-0 rout of Luxembourg, putting their GD at +19, while the Dutch side only has a +7.

“After the result in Sweden we could not do much more than come out with our chests out,” Netherlands captain Arjen Robben said, per ESPN. But to win 8-0 in Belarus was never going to be realistic. And 7-0 at home against Sweden, that’s not going to happen either. Obviously we must keep believing until the last minute but I had better say what everyone is thinking. It is not realistic to think we can beat Sweden with a big score. People had best leave their calculators at home.”

Do you think the Netherlands can pull off this miracle, HollywoodLifers?