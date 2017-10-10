Frankie Muniz & ‘DWTS’ Cast Staying Out Of Maks & Vanessa’s ‘Beef’ — It’s ‘Not Their Problem’

Sorry, Maks and Vanessa, you’re on your own! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the rest of the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ cast is staying as far away from their drama as possible — and why.

When Maks Chmerkovskiy, 37, mysteriously missed a week of Dancing With The Stars and left his partner, Vanessa Lachey, 36, hanging, it didn’t take long for rumors to swirl there was a problem. Thankfully their issues aren’t affecting the rest of the cast and contestants, which HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned after speaking with DWTS insiders. “Everyone is trying to win and are often with their own partners and don’t really deal with the others during the week unless there is some sort of pre-tape,” our insider shared. “But no one wants to get into the beef because everyone else is having a good time and working hard to actually with the show.” And can anyone blame them for that? That’s the whole point of the show, after all!

Our insider added, “No one wants to deal with any BS. None of the celebs are making it their problem.” While it’s great to hear that the rest of the cast are staying out of the negativity, it’s still a little concerning. If they are avoiding Maks and Vanessa’s drama, that could potentially dig an even deeper riff between the cast and the pair. Although DWTS is a competition, it’s still a really great experience and, as viewers know, the cast has a lot of fun filming each week. Fingers crossed that all of this negativity is behind everyone — especially Maks and Vanessa!

