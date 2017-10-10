Tiffany Thornton Viciously Defends Remarrying Less Than 2 Years After Husband’s Death

Less than two years after her husband, Chris Carney’s, tragic death, Tiffany Thornton has found happiness — and she’s slamming haters who have a problem with her getting remarried to Josiah Capaci so soon.

Tiffany Thornton happily gushed on Instagram that her Oct. 7 wedding to longtime family friend, Josiah Capaci, was the “best day of her life,” and she shared various photos from the big day. Unfortunately, she didn’t realize how much hate these happy posts were going to bring. Many critics were NOT okay with the fact that Tiffany could be so happy with someone new less than two years after her first husband, Chris Carney, tragically died in a car accident, leaving behind the former Disney star and two young kids. But Tiffany is refusing to let the haters rain on her parade, and shared a lengthy post firing back and defending herself.

“This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not,” she ranted. “But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways.” She added that she considers Josiah her “gift from God,” who came to her during the most difficult time of her life. “I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and the boys,” she explained. “I thought of Chris’s amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah.”

Tiffany made it clear that calling Josiah the “greatest thing that ever happened” to her isn’t putting down Chris, or indicating that she “didn’t love [her] first husband with all that [she] had.” Then, she specifically called out anyone who was judging her on social media for moving on the way she has. “I will always love chris and jo knows that,” she gushed. “And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life.”

Chris was just 35 years old when he was killed in a single car accident on Dec. 4, 2015. His friend, Ezekiel Blayton, also died in the crash. At the time, Chris and Tiffany’s sons, Kenneth and Bentley, were just three and one years old, respectively. Obviously, the actress was left completely devastated by the tragedy. One year later, she started dating Josiah, and they were engaged by April 2017. “You are the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” she captioned another wedding photo. “I’ll love you forever.”

