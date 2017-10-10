‘This Is Us’ Recap: Sly Stallone Forces Kevin To Mourn His Father For The First Time

Plus, find out where that dog everyone’s been talking about came from.

Let’s kick off this week’s This is Us break down with present day Kevin (Justin Hartley), who has landed the role of a lifetime on a new movie with Sylvester Stallone, who happened to be Jack’s favorite actor. Kate (Chrissy Metz) couldn’t wait to tell him all about her dad, and how it was his movies that got him through every hard times. Unfortunately, he brought it up to Kevin right before filming, which was not good for him; he clearly hadn’t yet coped with his father’s death. When filming a war scene later, his character had to save Sly’s life in a fire — and Sly was supposed to be “like a father” to him. Obviously it was nearly impossible for him to do it, and at one point, he actually fell on his bad knee.

It didn’t seem like a big deal, but during the war scene, his memories revealed that whatever happened with his leg as a kid, it was his father who came to him in the hospital and put his necklace around his neck. We also found out that whatever his knee issue is, it’s much bigger than we know — and he’s taking medication for it. After finding out he had hurt his knee, Kate freaked out — and spoke to her dad’s ashes, saying, “He’s just like you.”

As for present day Randall (Sterling K. Brown), he and Beth finally met their new foster child, a young girl named Deja whose mother is in jail for drugs. Of course it’s a culture shock for all of them — Deja and Beth, Randall and the girls. But ultimately, it’s their youngest daughter, Annie who helps comfort her, just like she did with William. Any William flashback is a moment dedicated for tears.

Now let’s flash it back. While trying to get through AA and face his issues head on, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore)’s relationships is obviously strained. She gets advice from Miguel’s ex (LOL), who advises her to set up a romantic night. However, when she tries to do so, it falls flat. He admits to her he has a lot to tell her when he’s ready, but for now, he’s just trying to take it day by day. When she tries to take their romantic evening up a level, he actually stops her because he doens’t want to be in that mind space when they sleep together. Luckily, after some reconnecting and just catching up, something they clearly haven’t been doing, they get back to that place. And at the end of the night, they find a new little puppy eating their dinner on their doorstep.

Of course we know that ends up being Kate’s dog, but in this week’s episode we just see young Kate and young Kevin trying to help out Randall; apparently as a kid, he felt lost without his birth parents. So, he put an ad in the newspaper. A woman did respond, claiming to be his mother, but when he went to meet her, a white woman was waiting. With that, he was back to square one.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this week’s episode?