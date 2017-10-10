‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Coaches Fight To Complete Their Teams As Blind Auditions End

It’s the final night of Blind Auditions on the Oct. 10 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Follow along with our live blog here to see which singers the coaches choose to complete their season 13 teams!

Going into the Oct. 10 episode of The Voice, there are five slots left in the competition. Adam Levine is still searching for two artists to complete his team, while Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are on the hunt for their final singers. The first artist to take the stage is Kristi Hoopes, who sings “Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love.” She catches the attention of Blake, Adam and Jennifer, who all give their pitches to land Kristi on their teams. Even though Jennifer and Adam try to sway her from the obvious country music coach, Kristi, unsurprisingly, chooses Blake.

Up next is Michael Kight, who is a huge fan of Adam’s band Maroon 5, and chooses the band’s song “Sugar” for his performance. It’s a risky move, but it pays off, as Adam himself pushes the button. Clearly, it’s a match made in heaven! Jeremiah Miller, a wrestler and recent high school graduate, is the next contestant. He performs “Slow Hands” and Adam and Jennifer turn around. Only one can be Jeremiah’s coach though, and he goes with Jennifer.

Next, Serina Ray takes the stage with a rendition of “Stand By Me” in both Spanish and English. The unique performance intrigues the coaches, but isn’t quite enough to get them to turn around.

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi, Davon Fleming, Kathrina Feigh, Alexandra Joyce, Eric Lyn, Stephan Marcellus, Ignatius Carmouche, Meagan McNeal, Jeremiah Miller

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo, Keisha Renee, Red Marlow, Adam Cunningham, Noah Mac, Anna Catherina, Dennis Drummond, Rebecca Brunner, Ryan Scripps, Natalie Stovall, Kristi Hoopes

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft, Shilo Gold, Addison Agen, Moriah Formica, Sophia Bollman, Karli Webster, Chloe Kohanksi, Ilianna Viramontes, Katrina Rose

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell, Dylan Gerard, Hannah Mrozak, Adam Pearce, Anthony Alexander, Emily Luther, Brandon Brown, Whitney Fenimore, Jon Mero, Michael Kight

