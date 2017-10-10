Terry Crews Reveals He Was Also Sexually Assaulted By A Male Hollywood Exec

In the wake of dozens of female stars speaking out about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual assaults and rapes, actor Terry Crews shared his own experience with sexual assault in Hollywood, as he’s now having ‘PTSD’.

Amid all the controversy surrounding Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged sexual assaults and rapes on female actresses in Hollywood, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews, 49, decided to share his own experience with sexual assault on social media on Oct. 10. He explained that he wants the world to know that Harvey is not the only predator in Hollywood. In fact, he hopes that by sharing his story, another predator may be deterred from acting out and/or a victim who feels hopeless may be encouraged to come forward with their story. In a series of 16 tweets, Terry said:

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME. My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk. I was going to kick his ass right then— but I thought twice about how the whole thing would appear. “240 lbs. Black Man stomps out Hollywood Honcho” would be the headline the next day. Only I probably wouldn’t have been able to read it because I WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL. So we left. That night and the next day I talked to everyone I knew that worked with him about what happened. He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did. I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No) I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. Hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

We feel terrible for Terry, but we’re proud of him for coming forward with his story. His confession, of course, comes after stars like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow revealed their own stories about how they were allegedly abused by Harvey Weinstein. It’s actually astounding that so many of our favorite Hollywood stars have been sexually assaulted by people with power in the industry. All of their admission are heartbreaking, and we hope their bravery helps others who have felt silenced by their abuser.

