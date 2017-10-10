‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Drops Major Clues About Season 2 — Does Will Have Powers Now?
We have so many questions going into season two of ‘Stranger Things’ — and these new Netflix teasers are not helping.
The 36-second clip, which naturally appears like a Stranger Things video game, actually reveals the titles for the first six episodes: “Chapter One: Madmax,” “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat Freak,” “Chapter Three: The Pollywog,” “Chapter Four: Will the Wise,” “Chapter Five: Dig Dug,” and “Chapter Six: The Spy.”
Of course, that doesn’t really reveal much, but it does bring up a lot more questions. Is that THE Mad Max? What happens on Halloween? What the heck is the pollywog and how is Will wiser now — does he powers? Maybe he got them after spending so much time in the Upside Down? Is he a spy? Naturally the show has quite the mystery behind it heading into season two — just like it did in season one. The titles of chapters 7, 8, and 9 are also not shown — instead, a claw scratches them out, Freddie Krueger style.
The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt
— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017
