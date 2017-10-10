‘Stranger Things’ Teaser Drops Major Clues About Season 2 — Does Will Have Powers Now?

We have so many questions going into season two of ‘Stranger Things’ — and these new Netflix teasers are not helping.

The 36-second clip, which naturally appears like a Stranger Things video game, actually reveals the titles for the first six episodes: “Chapter One: Madmax,” “Chapter Two: Trick or Treat Freak,” “Chapter Three: The Pollywog,” “Chapter Four: Will the Wise,” “Chapter Five: Dig Dug,” and “Chapter Six: The Spy.”

Of course, that doesn’t really reveal much, but it does bring up a lot more questions. Is that THE Mad Max? What happens on Halloween? What the heck is the pollywog and how is Will wiser now — does he powers? Maybe he got them after spending so much time in the Upside Down? Is he a spy? Naturally the show has quite the mystery behind it heading into season two — just like it did in season one. The titles of chapters 7, 8, and 9 are also not shown — instead, a claw scratches them out, Freddie Krueger style.

The story continues. New chapters on October 27. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NPF1NPNQSt — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 9, 2017

Ross Duffer told the outlet. “It allows us to experience these characters more in their normal life for a bit, and have some fun with them. But then once things go wrong, we really escalate the stakes quickly, and it gets pretty crazy toward the end.” The Duffer brothers have dropped very little information about the upcoming seaosn, but did tell The Wrap that this season’s much bigger and darker than the first. “The nice thing is we don’t have a kid disappearing in the first 10 minutes, so everybody’s not always turned up to 11 trying to save their friends,”told the outlet. “It allows us to experience these characters more in their normal life for a bit, and have some fun with them. But then once things go wrong, we really escalate the stakes quickly, and it gets pretty crazy toward the end.”

As for Eleven, well you may be surprised about what’s next. “I think her journey this season , though, is not what people will be expecting,” Ross shared. “We discovered how incredible Millie Bobby Brown was last season, so we’re really leaning into her a lot this season, and putting her into some pretty intense places. And she crushed it.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the new teaser?