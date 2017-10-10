Normally the type to hide behind her wig, Sia gave fans much more than they bargained for in this new sexy Instagram picture! Not only can you see her entire face, she’s exposing her bare boob!

When Sia first emerged on the scene, she was the international woman of mystery. The 41-year old “Chandelier” singer became famous not only for her beautiful voice, but for her signature black and white wig that constantly covered most of her face. These days, however, Sia is more open than ever — especially on social media! On the same day of the BET Awards (Oct. 10), the pop star gave Instagram followers a serious eye-full, exposing her BARE BREAST from underneath a white bathrobe. Don’t get too excited though, male readers, her nipple is covered up with a banana emoji.

Was the blonde beauty relaxing at the spa all day? The face mask, comfy slippers, and cozy bathrobe definitely suggest a day of R&R. The caption, however, reveals something entirely different. “She just directed her first film,” a friend wrote. “She had no idea her boob was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you Sia.” Wait a minute — has Sia caught the acting bug?! Maybe it’s a joke? Obviously this new picture is not meant to be taken seriously. She’s holding up the peace sign and chilling with her boob out for crying out loud.

This new version of Sia is entirely different than what fans have witnessed in the past — and we’re totally living for it! At the Abzyme Research Foundation in early June, the Australian beauty (sans-wig) surprised attendees with a live performance of “Free Me.” Instead of hiding behind her wig, she let her beautiful face shine toward the crowd. She’s also walked the red carpet multiple times flaunting her natural beauty.

