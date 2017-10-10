Distraught California Mom Buries 3 Children, 11, 9 & 8 Months After Dad Charged With Murder

This is so sad. A Sacramento mother buried her three young children on Oct. 8, 2017 after their father allegedly murdered them and then tried to murder her. Read more of the devastating details here.

Mother of three, Mai Sheng Vang, had to tragically bury children, Kelvin, 11, Julie, 9, and Lucas Hodges, 8 months on Oct. 8, 2017 after their father, Robert Hodges, 32, was charged with murdering them, reported the Daily Mail. More than 230 people attended a memorial the day before the funeral on Oct. 7, 2017 at River Cities Funeral Chapel in the family’s hometown of Sacramento, CA. As the grieving crowd looked on, Mai made a short speech about her children. “I will never stop missing them,” she sadly said. “I will never live a day in my life without my heart yearning for them and breaking at their loss. But I know I’m honored to be their mother and have them in my soul and life, and I will carry them with me for the rest of my days.” Mai went on to tearfully place white roses on her two sons’ and daughter’s coffins before the funeral’s conclusion.

Yellow ribbons containing the children’s initials were put together by the parent-teacher organization at their elementary school and were worn by everyone at the memorial and funeral. Many people spoke, including a pastor and teachers, and six police officers and firefighters who responded at the scene of the murder were also honored with pins at the beginning of the memorial.

Although it hasn’t been revealed how Lucas, the youngest of the three, was murdered, it has been confirmed that Robert allegedly strangled his two oldest children, Kelvin and Julie on Sept. 13, 2017. There has been an ongoing investigation into the horrific act and Robert could ultimately face the death penalty. Our thoughts of healing are with the Hodges family at this extremely difficult time.

