5 Times Rhaegar & Lyanna Were Mentioned On ‘GoT’ & You Didn’t Think Anything Of It

Rhaegar and Lyanna’s marriage changed everything on ‘GoT.’ They had been mentioned many times before the big reveal, and we should have paid more attention to these 5 key scenes.

Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark may be dead, but they’re still so pivotal to the Game of Thrones characters. They have been alluded to since the very first season. Their actions changed the course of Westeros forever. For the longest time, everyone believed that Rhaegar had kidnapped Lyanna, but that wasn’t the full story. No one could have expected that what really happened between them could have such a major impact over two decades later. Let’s take a look back at the times Rhaegar and Lyanna were mentioned on the show, and even though you felt there was something more to the story, you just couldn’t put the puzzle pieces together quite yet.

1. “What Rhaegar Targaryen did to your sister — the woman I loved,” Robert told Ned in the second episode of the first season. “I’ll kill every Targaryen I get my hands on.” Robert believed wholeheartedly that Rhaegar had kidnapped and raped Lyanna, since Ned never revealed the truth after promising Lyanna he would protect her son. What if Robert had known the truth from the beginning? Would it have changed anything? That’s something to think about now. Ned could have saved himself a lot of grief if he’d told the truth and possibly his head.

2. “Robert was supposed to marry her, but Rhaegar Targaryen kidnapped her,” Bran said in season one as he’s being carried through the Winterfell crypt. At the time, everyone just assumed Rhaegar had taken Lyanna away against her will, which ignited Robert’s Rebellion. But as we all know, Bran later learned that Robert’s Rebellion was built on a lie. Rhaegar didn’t kidnap Lyanna, they ran away together!

3. “The last time I was in the capital was many years ago,” Oberyn told Tyrion in season four. “Another wedding. My sister, Elia, and Rhaegar Targaryen, the last dragon. My sister loved him. She bore his children. Swaddled them, rocked them, fed them at her own breast. Elia wouldn’t let the wet nurse touch them. And beautiful, noble Rhaegar Targaryen left her for another woman. That started a war, and the war ended right here when your father’s army took the city.” Oberyn may have had inkling about what really happened between Rhaegar and Lyanna. Too bad this revealing conversation between Oberyn and Tyrion was forgotten about after The Mountain smashed Oberyn’s head in.

4. “When Rhaegar won, everyone cheered for their prince,” Littlefinger said to Sansa in the Winterfell crypt in season five. “I remember the girls laughing when he took off his helmet and saw that silver hair. How handsome he was. Until he rode right past his wife Elia Martell, and all the smiles died. I’ve never seen so many people so quiet. He rode past his wife and he lay a crown of winter roses in Lyanna’s lap. Blue with frost. How many tens of thousands had to die because Rhaegar chose your aunt?” Littlefinger gave us an inkling at what the Tourney at Harrenhal was like to witness first-hand in this pivotal scene. Like Oberyn, Littlefinger probably knew more than he let on about Rhaegar and Lyanna. Given all the carefully chosen words that came out of Littlefinger’s mouth, none of really considered the weight of his words about Rhaegar and Lyanna in this scene.

5. “Rhaegar never liked killing,” Barristan revealed to Daenerys in season five. “He loved singing.” This scene was definitely a hint that Rhaegar wasn’t this monster many had portrayed him to be. He was a man of the people, very much like his son, Jon Snow.

HollywoodLifers, do you think we’ll see more of Rhaegar and Lyanna in the final season? Let us know!