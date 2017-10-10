Migos Proved They’re ‘Too Hotty’ During Sexy Performance At BET Hip Hop Awards

Give it up for Migos! The trio rocked the stage at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, when they performed their hot track, ‘Too Hotty,’ and we’re breaking down their performance here.

Migos (Offset, 25, Quavo, 26, and Takeoff, 23) put on one of the best performances of the night at the BET Hip Hop Awards (filmed on Oct. 6)! The trio commanded the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, FL with a rendition of their hit “Too Hotty,” and we’re obsessed. Wearing purple/pink jackets and sexy jeans, the guys rapped their lyrics in front of a group of backup dancers and a tropical forest-looking backdrop. It was the stuff of genius, and we’ll never be worthy enough for it.

Meanwhile, Migos has been teasing tons of collaborations on the highly-anticipated Culture 2. “We got a lot of records. We got records with Ty Dolla $ign, records with Big Sean, records with Drake…we gon’ keep it going,” Quavo told MTV News in an Oct. 5 interview. As for his rumored track with Travis Scott? “Oooh, we on the way with it,” he hinted. “Just like Culture 2. Just wait on it!” Patience is not our strong suit, but we’ll do our best. See more pics of Migos here.

While Culture 2 might be a while, the good news is that dance-pop producer Marshmello has also announced he’s been working with the trio on a song! “Collab with @selenagomez is coming very soon I promise…wait till you hear it, she sounds incredible on it,” he tweeted on Oct. 6, adding: “After that me and @Migos got something for the mellogang!” Yesss.

