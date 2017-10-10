Margot Robbie Goes Braless & Puts Nipples On Display In Sheer Mini Dress

Margot Robbie turned heads on the red carpet at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Oct. 8! The actress opted to go braless and she sizzled in a beaded, sheer mini dress!

Margot Robbie, 27, gave us some serious Wolf of Wall Street vibes when she hit the Hamptons International Film Festival red carpet in New York on Oct. 8! The actress dared to bare her nipples in a sheer mini dress and her fashion risk paid off. Margot’s braless look was supported by multi-colored beads that covered her grey dress with short sleeves. Her sexy ensemble revealed even more skin, with two strategic shoulder cut-outs. And, of course, her toned, bronzed legs appeared flawless.

The blonde bombshell let her hair down with loose waves. She donned a fresh face with a touch of rosy blush and pale pink lips. While her makeup was on the lighter side, Margot still rocked mascara on her long lashes, with a trace of pink color around her stunning, blue eyes. She topped off her red carpet look with a velvet red handbag and open-toe metallic, gold heels. See the full image, below.

Margot’s red hot appearance in New York came after reports claimed that she was seriously considering playing one of the late Hugh Hefner‘s wives in a new biopic, which is currently in the works. The new film about the Playboy founder’s life will star Jared Leto, 45, Margot’s Suicide Squad co-star, as Hefner; so, it made perfect sense that she would join Leto. However, a rep for the actress told HollywoodLife.com that “there is no truth to this rumor.” Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean we won’t see Margot on the big screen.

She’s been hard at work filming her new movie, I Tonya, where she portrays the infamous figure skater, Tonya Harding. Back in Jan. 2017, the actress was photographed on set in Georgia, where she was almost unrecognizable in a ’90s inspired look. Margot channeled harding in a short blond wig, red, baggy pants and a matching blouse.

And, guys, don’t let Margot’s sexy look swoon you too much, because the actress is off the market. She marred her longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerly, a film director, in Dec. 2016. The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Australia, surrounded by friends and family. While the couple were hush hush about their wedding, Margot later confirmed the news, just days after the ceremony. She took to Instagram where she posted a photo of her and Tom kissing while she showed off her diamond engagement ring.

