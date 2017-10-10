Kim Vs. Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian: Which Sister Rocks Sexy Thong Bikinis Better?

It may be October, but summer’s still going strong in Calabasas! The Kardashian sisters are still wearing their fave thong bikinis as they frolic at the beach. Click through our gallery to see their hottest pics!

It’s a sisterly showdown! The Kardashian sisters do everything together, so it’s only fitting that they’d share the same bathing suit styles. Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, all love to rock a good thong bikini or one-piece when they frolic on the beach or lounge by the pool. And it’s easy to see why! Their butts are almost more famous than they are, so why not show off what they’ve got?

Kim was the first to flock to this style, of course. To quote the great Kim herself from the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she’s “doing it with class, cause I’ve got a big ass.” Kim’s never been shy about showing off her famous butt, and when she’s not posing completely nude in photoshoots or on Instagram, she’s working it in a tiny bikini. We love that boldness! One of Kim’s best looks is in our gallery above! The cute Instagram pic shows her wearing white, thong bikini bottoms with a cropped white tee. Despite the rain falling down around her, her hair is still perfect of course. Must be nice!

Kourtney can’t help but slip on a good thong bikini when she has the chance. After all, she’s been around the world in 80 days with her new, much younger boyfriend, 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, on luxe yachts! She’s spent most of the summer in bathing suits, and each one was better than the last. We love her hot leopard print one-piece with a skimpy bottom that proves you don’t have to wear a bikini to be ultra sexy. Check out that suit, and more of her sexiest (plus Kim and Khloe!) in our Kardashian thong gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think rocks thong bikinis better? Let us know!