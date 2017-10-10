Will Kit Harington’s Wedding To Rose Leslie Delay ‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season?

Could Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding keep us from getting our hands on the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’? Kit knows that he wants the entire cast at his nuptials, so what does this mean for the final season filming schedule?!

A real-life Game of Thrones wedding? Yes, please! Kit Harington, 30, revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show that he’s asked the producers to shut down production on the final season for one day so the cast and crew can attend his wedding to Rose Leslie, 30. “I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault, actually.’ I think for the final season he is so stressed that he’s reached that peaceful level,” he said, according to our sister site IndieWire. “I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.”

You can’t blame Kit for wanting his entire Game of Thrones family at the wedding. The cast and crew all know Rose, too! Kit and Rose fell in love after meeting on the Game of Thrones set when she joined the show in season two. Even though their characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, didn’t live happily ever after, Kit and Rose will! This wedding will be a very different wedding than the ones we’re accustomed to seeing on the show. Cough, cough, the Red Wedding and Purple Wedding. And let’s get real, this one day delay won’t be that big of a deal. It’s just one day!

Kit also revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show how his Sept. 2017 proposal to Rose didn’t go as planned. He popped the question a bit early instead of waiting for his romantic plan to unfold. “I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff,” he said. “But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. I was meant to do it the day after with the lights.”

